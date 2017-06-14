Brookhaven Police blotter, May 28-June 4

From Brookhaven Police reports dated May 28 through June 4. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Possession and DUI

4600 block of Peachtree Road — On June 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence and endangering the life of a child.

Assault

1300 block of Briarwood Road — On May 28, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery and family violence.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On May 30, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery charges.

3500 block of Clairmont Road — On June 2, a woman was arrested and accused of family violence charges.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On June 3, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.

Arrests

3200 block of Buford Highway — On May 28, in the early morning, three men were arrested and accused of disorderly conduct charges.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On May 30, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On May 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On May 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On May 29, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On May 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On May 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On May 31, a woman was arrested and accused of creating a false report of a crime.