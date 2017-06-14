Buckhead police blotter, May 16-27

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead from May 14 through May 27, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

3600 block of Piedmont Road — May 14

300 block of East Paces Ferry Road — May 20

Burglary

2300 block of Paul Avenue — May 14

4200 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — May 15

2900 block of Roxboro Road — May 16

1900 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — May 17

1800 block of Piedmont Avenue — May 18

2100 block of Spink Street — May 18

900 block of Buckingham Circle — May 23

3400 block of Pinestream Road — May 23

1300 block of Dupont Commons Circle — May 23

2500 block of Forrest Avenue — May 26

2600 block of Piedmont Road — May 26

Robbery

3000 block of Peachtree Road — May 14

100 block of Highland Drive — May 16

1600 block of Defoor Circle — May 18

500 block of Arden at Argonne — May 20

1800 block of Piedmont Avenue — May 22

3000 block of Piedmont Road — May 23

Larceny

Between May 14 and May 20, there were 54 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 36 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between May 21 and May 27, there were 50 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 37 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 7 reported incidents of auto theft between May 14 and May 20 and 11 between May 21 and May 27.