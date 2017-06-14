Dunwoody Police blotter, May 28-June 4

From Dunwoody police reports dated May 28 through June 4. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Robbery

4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On May 29, at night, a man was robbed at gunpoint of his cellphone.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On June 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of robbing a bank.

Burglary

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 31, in the evening, an apartment was burglarized after a forced entry. Several firearms and a TV were taken. The victim’s car was stolen, but later recovered.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of felony theft by shoplifting at a department store. The value of the recovered items was more than $700.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 28, in the evening, someone tried to take a $36 bracelet from a department store.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On May 28, at night, a suitcase containing a laptop, clothes and jewelry was stolen from a parked car.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On May 29, in the morning, someone stole clothing from a men’s clothing store.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 29, in the evening, a woman reported that someone threw a rock against her car window and stole her laptop.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 29, in the evening, a woman reported that someone broke a window to her car and removed a Louis Vuitton handbag containing Versace sunglasses, various credit cards and her ID.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 29, in the evening, a woman reported that someone broke her car window and took a backpack containing prescription glasses, clothes, and Beats headphones.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 29, in the evening, a man reported that someone broke his car window and took a firearm from his car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 29, in the evening, a woman reported that someone forced a window to her car and took a book bag containing a laptop.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 30, in the evening, three men entered a jewelry store and snatched a diamond ring, bracelet and necklace valued at more than $17,000. Three Savannah men were arrested in connection with the thefts.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 30, in the evening, a 17-year-old woman was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift lingerie from a department store.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 30, in the evening, an 18-year-old woman was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift from a department store.

1700 block of Mount Vernon Road — On May 31, a woman reported the theft of two iPhones.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested at a department store and accused of attempting to steal 15 Polo shirts. He was charged with felony shoplifting and resisting an officer.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 31, in the evening, a woman reported that her iPhone 7 went missing while she shopped.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 31, in the evening, a 20-year-old-man was arrested and accused of trying to steal a phone cover from a discount big box store. Around the same time, another young woman was arrested and accused of trying to steal a wheel cover and phone case.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On June 1, in the afternoon, a person was arrested and accused of trying to steal headphones and a speaker from a big box store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 1, a woman reported the theft of her handbag containing her wallet, phone, car keys and various debit cards.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 2, a 24-year-old man was arrested and accused of trying to steal several items from a department store. He also was cited and accused of possessing less than one ounce of marijuana.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 2, a 17-year-old woman reported that she was missing a Visa gift card and $120 cash.

5000 block of Winters Chapel Road — On June 3, in the afternoon, an employee at a vehicle repair shop reported that overnight someone removed the left rear tire from a car on the premise.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of stealing a light strip from a discount big box store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 3, a 17-year-old woman was arrested and accused of trying to steal a swimsuit from a discount big box store.

300 block of Perimeter Center — On June 4, police were dispatched to a stolen Toyota Corolla.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On June 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting at a big box store and possessing marijuana.

Assault

3500 block of Madison Drive — On May 29, in the early morning, officers arrested and accused a woman of family violence after an assault at an apartment complex.