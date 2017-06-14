Oglethorpe University seeking names for bluebird hatchlings

Take a peek at a livestream of three bluebird hatchlings on the campus of Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven — and then select the names you think are best for them.

People can watch the birds via livestream and also vote for up to three of the favorite submissions by clicking here.

The bluebird livestream evolved out of a special projects assignment by two Oglethorpe students, Andrew Davenport and Sandy Vuong, both from the class of 2012, who teamed up to investigate the behavior of Eastern bluebirds for their Urban Ecology class, taught by Dr. Roarke Donnelly, associate professor of biology and director of the Urban Ecology Program, according to Oglethorpe University.

While the houses were originally installed more than five years ago, students and classes continue to observe the bluebirds each semester.