Suspect in Brookhaven murder arrested

The suspect in the June 1 fatal shooting of a man at a Brookhaven apartment complex has been arrested and charged with murder and armed robbery.

Edward Tavarez, 24, or Norcross was arrested June 13 by the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force. He is the suspect in the June 1 murder of Travis Ridley.

“Brookhaven Police detectives have worked around the clock since the murder to identify and locate the shooter. Information received by Brookhaven detectives and the DeKalb Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force late yesterday led them to a location in Stone Mountain where Tavarez was arrested,” stated Brookhaven Major Brandon Gurley in a press release.

Tavarez is being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Ridley was shot and killed June 1 at the Avana Uptown Apartments in what police described as a drug-related shooting.

Detectives are continuing their investigation in to the circumstances that led up to the shooting and have not released any other details at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600.