City approves $3 million to renovate Buckhead parks

The Atlanta City Council’s finance committee approved legislation June 14 that will provide $3 million in funding to renovate Buckhead lots into fully-equipped public parks.

Lenox Park, near Lenox Square mall, and Old Ivy Park in the North Buckhead neighborhood, will be outfitted with accessible walking paths, playgrounds, pavilions, plazas, bike racks and park benches. The money will come from a trust fund paid into by developers.

Old Ivy Park was established during the building of PATH400, a trail network that will eventually connect to the Atlanta Beltline.

The lots were previously purchased by the city in an effort to increase green space in Buckhead. District 7 Councilmember Howard Shook, who represents Buckhead on the city council, has been part of the effort and said, “We’ve doubled our green space inventory in a very short period of time and there are no plans to slow down now.”