Karen Handel, neighbors receive suspicious packages in mail

The FBI and Roswell police are investigating a suspicious substance placed June 15 in the mailbox of 6th Congressional District candidate Karen Handel and several neighbors.

“This afternoon we had some suspicious packages delivered to our house and to our neighbors. The packages contained threatening letters and a suspicious substance,” Handel said in a statement. “The police were quickly notified and street is now being blocked off. We will continue to coordinate with law enforcement as necessary.”

Handel, a Republican, faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in the June 20 runoff to replace Tom Price, who resigned the seat earlier this year to join President Donald Trump’s cabinet as secretary of Health and Human Services.

In an interview at a campaign stop at Wright’s Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe in Dunwoody on June 15, before Handel learned of the suspicious powder, Handel said the shooting of Congressional Republicans at a baseball practice in Virginia just the day before “injects a higher level of seriousness” into the campaign.

“I think if anything for folks, it injects a higher level of seriousness about making sure we are responsible as we are talking about issues and not being too shrill about things,” she said.

In a statement, Ossoff said his campaign has also been threatened.

“Our campaign has received a number of threats, some of which have intensified in recent days, and we have reported them to local police as well as taken prudent precaution,” he said. “These recent events speak to the need for a redoubled commitment to civility and unity. The overwhelming majority of Americans want decent and civil political dialogue, and candidates for office and elected leaders must continue to call for calm and unity, even when there are intense differences of opinion.”