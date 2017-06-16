Atlanta History Center hosting Juneteenth events June 17 and 18

The Atlanta History Center is hosting its annual Juneteenth program June 17 and 18 to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. The events go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. They are free to attend and admission to the museum is free on these days.

The events include play performances, crafts and lectures focusing on slavery and later events like the Civil Rights Movement.

Events include a book signing and lecture from “Atlanta and the Civil Rights Movement” author Karcheik Sims-Alvarado, several plays about slavery and a performance about the Atlanta Race Riots, a 1906 massacre of African Americans.

Funding for the program is provided by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

The center is located at 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW. Read the full list of events on the Atlanta History Center’s website.