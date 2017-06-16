DeKalb announces proposed property tax increase

DeKalb County’s Board of Commissioners has announced its intention to increase the 2017 property taxes it will levy this year by 10.76 percentage over the rollback millage rate, increasing from 9.500 to 9.983 mills, according to a press release.

Residents are invited to attend public hearings on this proposed tax increase to be held at the Manual J. Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Dr., Decatur, on June 27 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on July 11 at 10 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners will vote on the proposed tax increase on July 11 following the public hearing. The board’s regular meeting begins at 9 a.m.

DeKalb County has seven separate tax levies. Two of those levies are used in the required calculation for the rollback rate.