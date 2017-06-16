Sandy Springs may extend rezoning, gas station moratoriums

The city of Sandy Springs may extend its moratoriums on applications for rezonings, gas stations and convenience stores through Sept. 30 as it works on a new zoning code.

The new “Development Code” is expected to be complete and adopted by the City Council in August.

An existing 150-day moratorium on rezonings and special land use permits is set to expire July 7. A similar moratorium on gas stations and convenience stores, placed in December 2016, has already expired, but the city is considering reviving it. Gas stations and convenience stores, especially combination brands like RaceTrac and QuikTrip, have been special points of concern in drafting the new zoning code.

The City Council will consider both potential moratoriums at its June 20 meeting. If the moratoriums are approved, the council can later decide to lift them earlier than Sept. 30.