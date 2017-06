Atlanta City Council to approve budget June 19

The Atlanta City Council will approve the budget for fiscal year 2018 at the June 19 meeting.

The city is proposing a general fund budget of $637 million, an increase of $29.8 million over last year’s budget. The proposed operating fund budget is $2 billion, an increase of $30.2 million from last year. The full budget can be viewed online.

There will be time for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. The meetings are held in City Hall at 55 Trinity Avenue, S.W. and begin at 1 p.m.