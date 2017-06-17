Brookhaven Council to vote June 29 on property taxes

The Brookhaven City Council will vote June 29 on keeping its millage rate at 2.74, the same as last year.

Public hearings on the millage rate will be June 29 at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. with a vote scheduled to take place during the regular City Council meeting at 7 p.m. All meetings will be at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

The council in October adopted a 2017 general fund budget of $23,788,868 with an anticipated millage rate of 2.74 mills, the same rate as in 2016.

Due to an increase in DeKalb County’s revaluation of real property tax assessments, the proposed 2.74 millage rate would result in an increase in property taxes by 5.63 percent over the Rollback Millage rate, according to a city press release.

“For example, the tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $426,054 would be approximately $20.51, and the proposed increase for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $1,003,694 is about $58.62,” the press release states.

Per the city charter, Brookhaven’s millage rate is capped at 3.35.