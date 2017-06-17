Dunwoody City Council to vote June 19 on property taxes

The Dunwoody City Council will vote June 19 at a special called meeting to set the city’s millage rate at 2.74 mills. This is the same millage rate the city has had since it was incorporated in 2008, according to a city press release.

“The city received notice of its fifth year-over-year increase in the real and personal tax digest for 2017 as a result of the revaluation of real property tax assessments performed by the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s office. Notwithstanding this increase in the overall tax digest for real property, the digest is relatively unchanged having increased less than three percent since the city’s incorporation in 2008,” the press release states.

The June 19 meeting will be at 8 a.m. at City Hall. Prior to the vote, the council will hold a public hearing. City Hall is located at 41 Perimeter Center East.