Sandy Springs set to approve FY2018 budget

Sandy Springs’ fiscal year 2018 budget is set to be approved at the June 20 City Council meeting.

The budget includes an expected $106 million in operating expenditures. The city’s fiscal year begins July 1.

The council meeting will include a public comment period. It will be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 7840 Roswell Road, Building 500.

To see the proposed budget, click here.