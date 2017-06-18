County to run Sandy Springs municipal election this fall

The Sandy Springs municipal election will be set for Nov. 7 and will be run by Fulton County, following a controversial self-run city election last year.

The mayor’s office and City Council seats will be on the Nov. 7 ballot, with a runoff, if necessary, scheduled for Dec. 5, according to documents set for approval at the council’s June 20 meeting.

The city proposes contracting with Fulton County to run the election. The cost is estimated at about $205,000 for the general election and about $174,000 for the runoff.

In May and June 2016, the city ran its own general and runoff special elections for an open District 3 City Council seat. It was the city’s first experience in running its own election and drew higher than expected voter turnout, leading to some discussion among city officials of running future elections in-house.

However, that city-run election also drew an investigation by the Georgia secretary of state’s office for possible polling place notification violations. That investigation is nearing a conclusion.