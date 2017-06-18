Perimeter Adult Learning & Services classes begin June 19

Perimeter Adult Learning & Services is celebrating 25 years this year and its summer sessions begins June 19 at Dunwoody Baptist Church.

Classes run every Monday through July 31, with no classes on Monday, July 3, and are offered in three time slots, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.; 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. The cost is $45 for the entire six week session or $8 for a single day. Lunches can be purchased for $8 with advance reservation or can be brought from home.

Classes for this summer session include: financial planning, Beautiful Geological Marvels III, New Paths to Personal Growth, estate planning, dancing, meet and greet of local authors as they discuss their books, and Japanese current events. There will be bridge in the afternoon and mahjong all day.

All presenters are retired professionals, former corporate officials, educators or currently active prominent individuals who speak on their area of expertise or on an area they have developed in retirement, with many having a strong following from year to year and all of whom volunteer their services. More detailed information can be found at www.palsonline.org or by calling the PALS office at 770-698-0801.