6th Congressional race to be decided June 20

After weeks of intense campaigning under a national spotlight, the 6th Congressional District race finally will be decided Tuesday, June 20.

Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff are vying for the seat in the special runoff election, which includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. The seat was formerly held by Republican Tom Price of Roswell, who is now the U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both candidates have made personal appearances at local event in recent weeks, with Ossoff showing up for a block party and Handel visiting a well-known Dunwoody sandwich shop.