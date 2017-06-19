Atlanta City Council delays budget adoption

The Atlanta City Council announced June 19 they will delay adopting the fiscal year 2018 budget until June 28, citing the higher than usual Fulton County property tax assessments.

The millage rate will possibly be adjusted to offset the high property tax assessments, according to the announcement from a council spokesperson. The city council will also have the final tax digest, which shows each taxpayer and how much they will pay in taxes, according to the announcement.

The adoption of the budget was originally scheduled for June 19. There was no full council meeting scheduled for June 28, and the meeting time has not yet been announcement. More details are also forthcoming, the announcement says.

The full proposed budget can be viewed online.