DeKalb Fire Rescue divers to train at Brookhaven’s Murphey Candler Lake

DeKalb Fire Rescue will train search and rescue divers at Brookhaven’s Murphey Candler Lake on Wednesday, June 21.

Training will take place along the southern end of the lake with operations occurring along West Nancy Creek Drive between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. As a result, the westbound lane and sidewalk on Nancy Creek Drive will be closed during those hours to accommodate equipment and crew staging.

“Emergency preparedness is a diverse endeavor that requires cooperation between all elements of our community. DeKalb County’s continued dedication to maintain operational readiness and competency enhance preparedness and the ability to respond to any emergency if they occur,” said Brookhaven’s Emergency Management Coordinator Paul White in a press release.