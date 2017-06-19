Dunwoody Police complete newly required mandated training

Officers with the Dunwoody Police Department have completed newly required mandated training.

The new training on use of force, concepts of effective policing and the importance of building positive community relationships was part of Gov. Nathan Deal’s law enforcement reform package approved last year.

Dunwoody Police Department officers have completed the newly required annual training on “Use of Force and De-escalation Options for Gaining Compliance,” and one of three community relations courses, which include Cultural Awareness, Fostering Positive Community Relations, and Police Legitimacy and Procedural Justice for Community Relations.

“Gov. Deal’s additional training requirement for law enforcement demonstrates Georgia’s commitment to providing fair and impartial policing to our communities,” stated Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan in a press release.

“The Dunwoody Police Department shares that commitment. The additional training related to the Use of Force and De-escalation Options for Gaining Compliance and the Community Relations courses both compliment the robust training we provide our officers each year, greatly exceeding the number of hours required by the state of Georgia. We made finishing this important, mandated training a priority for our department.”