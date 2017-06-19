Online registration for new DeKalb County School District students begins July 10

Families that are new to the DeKalb County School District (DCSD) will be among the first to use a new online registration system beginning July 10.

Parents or guardians can visit www.dekalbschoolsga.org/registration beginning July 10 and navigate through a series of prompts to enter the information needed to ensure accurate school assignments and support services for their student. This system will make registration available on most internet-enabled devices, reducing the probability of a trip to a school or registration center, according to a DCSC press release.

At this point, online registration is available to new students only. Students transferred within DCSD must withdraw from their current school and register at their new school.

“Modern times require modern solutions. The online registration system increases our ability to provide first-class service that leads to a very important end – ensuring students are in school and ready to learn on day one,” said Supt. Stephen Green in the press release.

Online registration requires proof of residency, including:

Current utility bill (gas, electric, or water only – no phone bills);

Signed lease of residence; or

Signed home mortgage contract

Contact the Office of Student Assignment at 678-676-0035 if a dispute arises over proof of residency

For additional information, call DCSD Student Support Services at 678-676-0035.