Mattress manufacturer finalizes plans to leave Buckhead

Serta Simmons Bedding, a mattress manufacturer and distributor, announced June 19 it has finalized plans to leave Buckhead for Doraville.

The mattress manufacturer is currently headquartered in Buckhead and will consolidate all of its offices into one building in the Assembly development in Doraville. Assembly is a 165-acre redevelopment of the Doraville General Motors Assembly Plant.

They will officially relocate in early 2019, according to a press release, and the new the facility will house 500 employees.

A 210,000-square foot facility in the redevelopment will be built and designed specifically for SSB, according to the press release.

Serta and Beautyrest, SSB’s two leading brands, will each have their own separate spaces on the new campus. SSB is the largest distributor and manufacturer of mattresses in the U.S., according to the release.

“We are thrilled we will be calling Doraville ‘home’,” Michael Traub, the CEO of SSB said in the release. “SSB is pleased to contribute to the growth and development of the Doraville community and we look forward to further expanding our business and joining our teams together here.”