Sandy Springs rezoning, gas station moratoriums extended

The city of Sandy Springs has extended its moratoriums on applications for rezonings, gas stations and convenience stores through Sept. 30 as it works on a new zoning code.

The City Council approved the extension at its June 20 meeting after Assistant City Manager Jim Tolbert told members that “we are about finished with our [new] code, but not quite.”

The new “Development Code” is expected to be complete and adopted by the City Council in August. The council can decide to lift the moratoriums earlier, including at the time of the zoning code’s adoption.

An existing 150-day moratorium on rezonings and special land use permits is set to expire July 7. A similar moratorium on gas stations and convenience stores, placed in December 2016, has already expired, but the city is considering reviving it. Gas stations and convenience stores, especially combination brands like RaceTrac and QuikTrip, have been special points of concern in drafting the new zoning code.