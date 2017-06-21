Atlanta City Council to adopt budget June 21

The Atlanta City Council will adopt the fiscal year 2018 budget at a special called meeting June 21 at 1 p.m.

The proposed budget calls for a $2 billion operating budget and proposed $637 million general fund budget. The full proposed budget can be viewed online.

The meeting and adoption of the budget can be watched live on the city’s government channel, channel 26.

The Atlanta City Council announced June 19 they will delay adopting the fiscal year 2018 budget until June 28, citing the higher than usual Fulton County property tax assessments, but moved the date to June 21.