Atlanta launches new city website

The city of Atlanta June 21 launched a redesign of the government website, atlantaga.gov.

A press release says the design is aimed at being more “usable, intuitive and accessible” for users. The technology supporting the website was also improved, the release says.

“The relaunch of AtlantaGa.gov is the latest endeavor in our efforts to make it easier than ever before for residents to get information, request services and find out what’s happening in their city,” Mayor Kasim Reed said in the release.

The new homepage allows users to see alerts, make an ATL311 service request, get information about their neighborhood and learn about events and programs.

The website, which was last redesigned in 2012, also now has an improved search engine, the release says.