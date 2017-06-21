Brookhaven hosting ‘It Starts in the Park’ 5K July 22

Registration is now open for the Brookhaven “It Starts in the Park” 5K race in Blackburn Park set for July 22 to honor July as National Parks and Recreation Month.

Race fees are $25 before July 4, $30 through July 20, and $35 on-site. Awards for various categories will be presented. Click here to register online.

“We encourage everyone to take part in this annual event at one of Brookhaven’s most beautiful parks,” said Recreation Coordinator Philip Mitchell in a press release. “All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate.”

The Parks and Recreation Department is also seeking volunteers to help out between the hours of 6:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. the day of the race. All ages are welcome. Duties include checking in pre-registered participants, taking registration/money for people signing up on-site, manning the corner of a small side street intersection while racers pass by, manning a water table during the race, helping pass out shirts and giving out awards post-race.

For more information about the race or to volunteer, email Philip Mitchell at philip.mitchell@brookhavenga.gov, or call 404-637-0512.