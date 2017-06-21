Dunwoody sets new ‘BYOB’ business fee at $300

The Dunwoody City Council voted June 12 to charge a $300 fee to businesses wanting a new “BYOB” license.

The fee is the same amount currently charged for annual wine tasting events, according to a memo to the City Council from Accounting Manager Amy King.

The City Council voted unanimously May 22 to approve an ordinance amending the city’s alcohol code to allow “bring your own” alcoholic beverages at certain retail establishments and to create a limited on-premises consumption alcohol license for certain businesses wanting to allow clients and customers to BYOB.The amended code allows such businesses that do not have restaurants or bars to let customers to bring their own wine or beer to the business locations.

The new BYOB license requires a business applicant to pay the $300 fee that would allow clients or customers to bring their own bottle wine to a business and pour themselves a glass.

The business owner is not allowed to stock booze or serve alcohol, according to the amendment. The specific kinds of businesses are not defined in the amendment but city staff explained businesses that would qualify for this kind of license include painting classes, pottery classes or cooking classes.