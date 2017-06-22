Brookhaven holding July 5 meeting on John Lewis school and Skyland Park

The city of Brookhaven will host an informational meeting regarding the future 900-seat John Lewis Elementary School and construction of the new Skyland Park on Wednesday, July 5, at 6 p.m. at Ashford Park, 2980 Redding Road, according to a press release.

Officials from DeKalb County Schools and the city of Brookhaven will be on hand to discuss key dates for Skyland Park and school construction, traffic impact and future community involvement.