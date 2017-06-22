Howard announces another run in state Senate District 6

Days after Jon Ossoff’s loss in the high-profile 6th Congressional District race, another Democrat is echoing his call to “flip the 6th” – the state Senate’s District 6, that is.

Democrat Jaha Howard gave Republican incumbent Hunter Hill a close call in last year’s election for the seat, which represents large sections of Buckhead and Sandy Springs. Hill is now running for governor, and Howard has announced another run for the District 6 in a special election expected to be scheduled for next year.

“This race is pivotal because flipping the seat [from Republican to Democrat control] means breaking the supermajority in the Georgia Senate,” Howard said in an announcement email. “But this campaign is not defined by the competition or the other party. I am running to represent you.”

Howard, a pediatric dentist, was a virtual unknown when he ran against Hill last fall. Hill won, but Howard drew about 48 percent of the vote. That was among the relatively close calls for incumbents in reliably Republican-red districts that helped to build momentum for Ossoff’s Congressional campaign.

Howard’s campaign is on Facebook as “Dr. Jaha Howard for Georgia.”