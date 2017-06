Solarize Dunwoody hosting town hall June 27

A town hall meeting to provide information about solar energy is set for June 27 at 7 p.m. at Dunwoody United Methodist Church.

Solarize Dunwoody, host of the town hall, is a community-based bulk purchasing program

The town hall is sponsored by the Dunwoody Sustainability Committee, Environment Georgia, Georgia Interfaith Power & Light, UMC Earthkeepers and Solar CrowdSource.