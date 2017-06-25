Letter: Monument to comfort women is outrageous

It is simply outrageous that a monument to the so-called comfort women of Korea is being placed in Brookhaven. (“Comfort women” memorial brings swift backlash,” June 9.)

America had nothing to do with the so-called comfort women. The Korean community is imposing their vicious, unforgiving cultural war on Japan on America. The Koreans are culturally bullying Americans. Americans should side with our long-term ally Japan in Korea’s vicious campaign of cultural war that the Koreans are waging against Japan.

It is time to bring our troops home from Korea. Our American troops are being held hostage to North Korea. The U.S. should launch a massive nuclear attack on North Korea, which is developing nuclear weapons it says it will use against America. Unfortunately, if the U.S. attacks North Korea, the North will attack U.S. troops in South Korea. Thus, it is necessary to remove U.S. troops from South Korea in order that America can attack North Korea.

The U.S. should wash its hands of the Korean Peninsula. If North Korea and South Korea want to go to war, let them.

I urge all citizens of Brookhaven to demand that the so-called comfort women monument not be placed in Brookhaven and to strongly side with the besieged Japanese, who are being assailed by the vicious Koreans.

Keith Watkins

Brookhaven