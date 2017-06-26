Georgia DOT installing traffic signals on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven this week

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be installing seven flashing yellow arrow traffic signals along Peachtree Road in Brookhaven this week, according to a city press release.

These lights will be installed throughout the Peachtree Road corridor along the 1.7 miles between Lanier Drive and the Atlanta city limits at various locations.

Dates for some of the installations are:

– Monday, June 26 — Peachtree Road and Lanier

– Tuesday, June 27 — Peachgtree Road and Town Blvd

– Wednesday and Thursday, June 28-29 — Peachtree Road and Hermance; Peachtree Road and Colonial Drive

Flashing yellow turn signals alert drivers that they have the ability to turn left once they have determined that their intended path of travel is clear of oncoming motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.