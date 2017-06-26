Inspections begin for Brookhaven’s North Fork Peachtree Creek Watershed improvements

Sustainable Water Planning & Engineering professionals are now assessing and inspecting habitat conditions as part of the North Fork Peachtree Creek Watershed Improvement Plan.

The officials will be walking along streams and water bodies beginning June 26 and looking to identify future improvement project opportunities, according to a city press release. The first set of walks will be June 26-30 and the next set of walks July 10-14.

In April, the city awarded Sustainable Water Planning & Engineering a $187,022 contract to clean up the North Fork Peachtree Creek Watershed.