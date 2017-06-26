Townhome development proposed near Pill Hill

A developer is proposing an 18-townhome development on Johnson Ferry Road near Pill Hill and will hold a public meeting June 29 at Marist School to discuss the project.

Majestic Investment Corporation is scheduled to appear before the city’s Planning Commission on Aug. 2 as part of its rezoning request of property at 1611, 1621 and 1659 Johnson Ferry Road near the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange to allow for the construction of 18 townhomes on slightly more than 13 acres, according to documents filed with the city.

The property, one of few undeveloped parcels in the city, includes wetlands and a floodplain along Nancy Creek. The developer states in the city documents that 11 percent of the approximate 13 acres will be built out with the remaining land to be undeveloped.

The project “presents an opportunity to protect the undeveloped floodplain and associated natural resources of Nancy Creek,” according to the application to the city from the developer.

“There is the potential for a cooperative effort with the city to use the floodplain for enhanced resource management and passive recreational trails. This would conform to the comprehensive plan goal of leveraging the city’s creek systems for greater access by community while protecting their long-term health and viability.”

In the letter of intent to the city, the developer notes the property is within the Lake District character area, where other townhomes are located, and states the proposed rezoning reflects the changing market conditions for the Lake District “primarily by single and empty nest buyers for lower-maintenance housing types.”

The developer states it expects buyers to be people who already reside or work in the area.