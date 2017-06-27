FBI, Sandy Springs Police seek bank robbery suspect

Local police and the FBI are seeking a suspect in two recent bank robberies, one in Sandy Springs and one in Marietta.

The first robbery happened June 16 at a Wells Fargo branch in Marietta. The second robbery happened June 26 at a PNC branch at 5640 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. In both cases, the suspect presented a note and “announced a robbery,” according to an FBI press release. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money in both robberies.

The FBI describes the suspect as a black woman, 25 to 35, with a slender to medium build.

Anyone with information about the case can contact authorities through the Crime Stopper Atlanta hotline at 404-577-8477.