Lenox Square to host activities instead of July 4 fireworks

Lenox Square mall announced in May it will no longer host its July 4 fireworks show, which had been held for 57 years, and it will instead add “patriotic activities”.

The activities will include children’s face painting, Captain America and Wonder Woman selfie stations, jugglers, stations to create sand art and stations from candy store Sugarfina and Garrett Popcorn. The mall will also give out free American flags at guest services.

The activities are free and will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on July 4 near the indoor Macy’s entrance. The mall is located at 3393 Peachtree Road in Buckhead. More information is available on the mall’s website.

Lenox Square donated funds to the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, which oversees Centennial Olympic Park, to help fund the park’s fireworks show. The Centennial Olympic Park fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.