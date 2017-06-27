Live Nation takes over operation of Buckhead Theatre

Live Nation, a national venue operator and concert promoter, has taken over the operation of the Buckhead Theatre, a historic concert venue at 3110 Roswell Road.

The theater is still owned by Charlie Loudermilk, the founder of Aaron’s Inc., who bought the venue in 2008, renovated it, and reopened it in 2010.

Peter Conlon, now the president of Live Nation Atlanta, operated the theater along with concert promoter Alex Cooley in the 1990s when it was called the Coca-Cola Roxy. That name has been resurrected for the new Coca-Cola Roxy, which is also operated by Live Nation, in The Battery near SunTrust Park.

Conlon said he sees potential in the Buckhead Theatre and is happy to take over operations again.

“It is a great theater and Charlie Loudermilk did a great job renovating it,” Conlon said.

Everyone previously working at the theater — including in production, private events booking and concert booking — will stay on, Conlon said.

Velena Vego, who books the concerts at the Buckhead Theatre, said in an email she is excited for the change.

They will make a few changes, Conlon said, including increasing the amount of shows to 100 each year.

The previous operator was Novare Entertainment, which did not return a request for comment.

Live Nation also operates the Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Buckhead, and other venues in metro Atlanta, including the Lakewood Amphitheatre in south Atlanta and the Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.