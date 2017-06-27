Sandy Springs’ Spalding/Dalrymple to get new signal, not roundabout

The intersection of Spalding Drive and Dalrymple and Trowbridge roads in Sandy Springs will be upgraded to be a four-way signal, not a roundabout, following a public input process.

At a June 20 City Council work session, city traffic and transportation manager France Campbell said the traditional four-way design is about $1 million less expensive than two roundabout concepts, and was preferred by local residents in community meetings.

The roundabouts would be the biggest improvement to crash prevention, Campbell said, but added that the four-way upgrade will still improve safety and reduce traffic congestion. The council approved proceeding with that design by consensus.

The $1.4 million project will go into final design and could be finished as early as May 2018, Campbell said.