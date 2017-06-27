Second suspect arrested in June 1 Brookhaven murder

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second suspect in the June 1 killing of Travis Ridley at a Brookhaven apartment complex.

Abel Ashmelash, 27, of Stone Mountain was arrested June 27 on charges of felony murder and armed robbery, according to the Brookhaven Police Department. Another suspect, Edward Tavarez, 24, of Norcross, was arrested June 13 on similar charges.

Ridley, 26, was shot to death at the Avana Uptown apartments, 2910 Clairmont Road.

A press release from the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office states warrants allege that the three men may have been involved in a drug deal for an estimated $26,000 at the Brookhaven apartment complex when the suspects robbed the victim and a shootout occurred that resulted in Elliot being shot and killed.

DeKalb Sheriff’s deputies apprehended Asmelash at an apartment complex near Decatur and transported him to the DeKalb County Jail without incident, according to the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office.

Brookhaven Police say they continue to investigate the killing. Anyone with information about the case can contact the police department at 404-637-0600.