Brookhaven subdivision installs Georgia Power security cameras

The Brookhaven Forest subdivision, a four-lot development on a cul-de-sac street off Mabry Road, was the first neighborhood to install Georgia Power Co.’s closed caption TV security camera program, according to resident Mike Elliott.

A security camera was installed on one of Georgia Power’s utility poles in the neighborhood in December and is part of Georgia Power’s new “Site View” camera system that plans to launch statewide later this year.

Georgia Power is not able to confirm what neighborhoods it is working with to install security cameras as part of client confidentiality, according to a spokesperson. The Site View program offers customers, including private property owners and residents, the chance to lease the security cameras that are installed and maintained by Georgia Power.

“Our system is live – operating 24/7 with video images being transmitted via a CATV line to a dedicated cloud storage file, and images can be viewed live or as archived records stored for a seven-day period,” Elliott said in an email.

“The objective of the CCTV security system is to provide a first line of security defense for Brookhaven Forest residents and visitors. The camera’s wide view of the entrance captures a constantly streaming video image of all vehicular and pedestrian traffic entering and leaving Brookhaven Forest.

If needed, Elliott said, the camera can provide information to assist law enforcement to identify vehicles or individuals to help solve crimes. “In addition, the presence of the camera is thought to have some crime prevention value,” Elliott said.

The Brookhaven Police Department learned about the Brookhaven Forest partnership with Georgia Power and is now in the pilot phase of also partnering with the power company to install security cameras on utility poles throughout the city.

Brookhaven’s police department is the first to partner with Georgia Power on this project. A test run of the cameras for the police department began in May and wraps up in July.