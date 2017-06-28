Former DeKalb Commissioner Stan Watson arrested, released on bond for theft charges

Former DeKalb County Commissioner Stan Watson turned himself in to authorities at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, June 27, after being indicted by the DeKalb County District Attorney on one count of theft by conversion. He posted a $5,000 bond.

Watson was booked into the DeKalb County Jail where he posted the bond and was released pending trial. The warrant did not specify details of the charges, according to a press release from the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office.

Watson was indicted this week on theft by conversion charges for allegedly receiving about $3,000 in advances for government trips that he never took, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.