Political ‘snowflakes’ pop up on Dunwoody street corners

Numerous Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel political signs carved into the apparent shape of snowflakes were placed on several street corners in Dunwoody the morning of June 28. But they won’t be there for long.

City code enforcement officers were made aware of the signs this morning and are conducting sweeps to remove them from rights of way throughout the city, said city spokesperson Bob Mullen.

Mullen said the cleanup of the signs is not expected to incur additional costs on the city because clearing signs from the rights of way is part of the routine sign removal process the code enforcement team conducts for signs placed in the right of way.

Dunwoody Councilmember Terry Nall, a Handel supporter, said he believed the city cleanup “is an unfortunate use of public resources.”

“This morning, I noticed a number of leftover Sixth District campaign signs had been modified into whimsical ‘art’ and placed in public right of way,” Nall said in a June 28 statement. “All the signs seem to be slot-cut into shapes of snowflakes and stars. Both Ossoff and Handel signs were modified.

“While I do not know if this was meant to be a political message, a decoration for the upcoming Independence Day holiday, or a prank typically seen on April Fool’s Day, I do know it will be a city expenditure to remove these from the public right of way,” he added. “For a city with a small, lean budget, this is an unfortunate use of public resources. Clearly, someone must have a lot of extra time to modify these signs and then place them around the city.”

“Snowflake” in recent months has entered the political lexicon and has been used by some people as a derogatory term for people considered weak and fragile.

Handel defeated Ossoff in the June 20 race for the Sixth Congressional District.