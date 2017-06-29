Developer receives permit to cut down park trees

A developer received its permit June 28 for a controversial plan to cut down trees and route a drainpipe through Peachtree Hills Park in Buckhead.

The developer, Ashton Woods, had appealed to Superior Court a city decision to not approve the permit, but the permit was recently issued. The developer’s attorney withdrew the court appeal June 28 because it was no longer necessary as the developer got the permit they needed, Carl Westmoreland, the attorney, said.

Opponents to the plan wanted Ashton Woods to run the pipe instead under Peachtree Hills Avenue, the street on which Ashton Woods is building a townhome development.

Laura Dobson, a Peachtree Hills resident, had appealed to the Tree Conservation Commission the original decision to grant Ashton Woods a permit, and said she thought the commission would have more hearings before the arborist issued the permit.

“I’m deeply concerned about the lack of transparency,” Dobson said.

The city had no immediate comment.

Westmoreland said he didn’t know when Ashton Woods would begin removing the trees.