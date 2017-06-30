Atlanta City Council imposes moratorium on mass tree removal

The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously June 19 to impose a 180-day moratorium on removing more than 10 trees on residential parcels five acres or larger.

The ordinance originally only imposed the moratorium on a small section of the East Atlanta neighborhood, but was amended to include the entire city.

The city will use the moratorium period to examine how development is effecting the tree canopy and will develop strategies for increasing and preserving the city’s tree canopy, a press release said.

“Protecting our old growth forests is vitally important for our city,” District 5 Councilmember Natalyn Archibong, who sponsored the ordinance, said in a statement. “As the result of this moratorium, we will be able to develop an intentional strategy for expanding our tree canopy for the benefit of generations to come.”