Brookhaven City Council approves birds and bees ordinance

The Brookhaven City Council voted unanimously June 29 to approve an ordinance outlining guidelines for those wanting to raise backyard chickens and backyard bees.
Some residents in the city have been keeping chickens and bees already, but the council wanted to implement some restrictions to “inject some sanity,” said Councilmember John Park.
The ordinance goes into effect Aug. 1 and includes these guidelines:
For bees, the ordinance mandates that no more than four hives are allowed per quarter-acre and no more than eight hives are allowed on any lot.
Prior to this ordinance, the city was following DeKalb County’s zoning codes when it came to keeping backyard chickens.
Recently, a resident complained to city officials about a smell emanating from a neighbor’s home where it was discovered the homeowner was keeping numerous chickens in squalid conditions, including the use of a swimming pool that was filled with black and moldy water, according to City Manager Christian Sigman.
Ester Graff-Radford of Redding Road, who has had up to 20 chickens in her yard, said she’s known as the “chicken lady.” She said backyard chickens “bring neighbors together.”
“I have friends who come over and sit on my porch swing and watch the chickens. It’s relaxing, like watching fish in an aquarium,” she said.
No one spoke in opposition.
The Dunwoody City Council in May approved a backyard chicken ordinance. Sandy Springs also allows backyard chickens. The city of Atlanta also allows backyard chickens and even backyard goats.