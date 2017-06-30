Brookhaven Police blotter, June 11-18

From Brookhaven police reports dated June 11 through June 18. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Possession and DUI
3400 block of Clairmont Road — On June 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On June 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
1900 block of Drew Valley Road — On June 16, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
4400 block of Peachtree Road — On June 18, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
Robbery
3200 block of Buford Highway — On June 12, in the early morning, a strong-arm street robbery was reported.
Theft and Burglary
3300 block of Buford Highway — On June 11, in the early morning, items were reported stolen from a car.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On June 11, in the afternoon, items were reported stolen from a car.
1500 block of Nancy Creek Drive — On June 11, in the evening, there were two separate reports of items taken from cars.
1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On June 13, in the morning, a theft was reported.
Assault
3800 block of Buford Highway — On June 11, after midnight, a simple battery was reported.
1100 block of Francis Street — On June 11, in the early morning, a simple battery was reported.
1400 block of Bubbling Creek Road — On June 11, in the afternoon, a simple battery was reported.
Arrests
3500 block of Buford Highway — On June 11, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.
2100 block of Brixworth Place — On June 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of a hit and run accident.
1400 block of North Druid Hills Road — On June 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
1400 block of Cliff Valley Road — On June 12, in the early morning, two men were arrested and accused of battery and family violence.
2600 block of Thompson Road — On June 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of armed robbery.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On June 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of theft of services.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On June 13, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.
2600 block of Apple Valley Road — On June 14, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by taking.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On June 15, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On June 16, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by taking.
300 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On June 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.