Brookhaven Police blotter, June 11-18

From Brookhaven police reports dated June 11 through June 18. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Possession and DUI

3400 block of Clairmont Road — On June 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On June 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1900 block of Drew Valley Road — On June 16, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On June 18, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Robbery

3200 block of Buford Highway — On June 12, in the early morning, a strong-arm street robbery was reported.

Theft and Burglary

3300 block of Buford Highway — On June 11, in the early morning, items were reported stolen from a car.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On June 11, in the afternoon, items were reported stolen from a car.

1500 block of Nancy Creek Drive — On June 11, in the evening, there were two separate reports of items taken from cars.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On June 13, in the morning, a theft was reported.

Assault

3800 block of Buford Highway — On June 11, after midnight, a simple battery was reported.

1100 block of Francis Street — On June 11, in the early morning, a simple battery was reported.

1400 block of Bubbling Creek Road — On June 11, in the afternoon, a simple battery was reported.

Arrests

3500 block of Buford Highway — On June 11, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

2100 block of Brixworth Place — On June 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of a hit and run accident.

1400 block of North Druid Hills Road — On June 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1400 block of Cliff Valley Road — On June 12, in the early morning, two men were arrested and accused of battery and family violence.

2600 block of Thompson Road — On June 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of armed robbery.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On June 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of theft of services.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On June 13, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2600 block of Apple Valley Road — On June 14, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by taking.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On June 15, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On June 16, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by taking.

300 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On June 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.