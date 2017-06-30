Buckhead police blotter, May 28-June 10

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead from May 28 through June 10, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.
Aggravated Assault
3200 block of Lenox Road — May 29
100 block of East Andrews Drive — June 6
500 block of East Wesley Road — June 8
Burglary
2300 block of Peachtree Road — May 30
1900 block of Grandview Avenue — June 1
600 block of East Paces Ferry Road — June 3
100 block of La Rue Place — June 3
1800 block of Marietta Boulevard — June 5
1700 block of Northside Drive — June 5
400 block of Northside Circle — June 6
2200 block of Lenox Road — June 6
1800 block of Piedmont Avenue — June 8
100 block of 26th Street — June 10
Robbery
2300 block of Bolton Road — May 28
1900 block of Peachtree Road — May 30
3100 block of Maple Drive — June 1
3500 block of Piedmont Road — June 2
400 block of Northside Circle — June 2
3200 block of Peachtree Road — June 6
1700 block of Howell Mill Road — June 6
700 block of Lindbergh Drive — June 7
1900 block of Peachtree Road — June 7
Larceny
Between May 28 and June 3, there were 48 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 25 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Between June 4 and June 10 there were 44 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 41 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
There were 16 reported incidents of auto theft between May 28 and June 3 and six between June 4 and June 10.