Buckhead police blotter, May 28-June 10

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead from May 28 through June 10, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.

Aggravated Assault

3200 block of Lenox Road — May 29

100 block of East Andrews Drive — June 6

500 block of East Wesley Road — June 8

Burglary

2300 block of Peachtree Road — May 30

1900 block of Grandview Avenue — June 1

600 block of East Paces Ferry Road — June 3

100 block of La Rue Place — June 3

1800 block of Marietta Boulevard — June 5

1700 block of Northside Drive — June 5

400 block of Northside Circle — June 6

2200 block of Lenox Road — June 6

1800 block of Piedmont Avenue — June 8

100 block of 26th Street — June 10

Robbery

2300 block of Bolton Road — May 28

1900 block of Peachtree Road — May 30

3100 block of Maple Drive — June 1

3500 block of Piedmont Road — June 2

400 block of Northside Circle — June 2

3200 block of Peachtree Road — June 6

1700 block of Howell Mill Road — June 6

700 block of Lindbergh Drive — June 7

1900 block of Peachtree Road — June 7

Larceny

Between May 28 and June 3, there were 48 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 25 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Between June 4 and June 10 there were 44 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 41 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 16 reported incidents of auto theft between May 28 and June 3 and six between June 4 and June 10.