Dunwoody Police blotter, June 11-18

From Dunwoody Police reports dated June 11 through June 18. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On June 12, in the early morning, four men forced their way into an optical boutique.

1400 block of Valley View Road — On June 12, someone stole five pairs of shoes.

4900 block of Cambridge Drive — On June 12, in the afternoon, a woman reported an attempted burglary.

4800 block of Blyth Court — On June 14, in the morning, a homeowner reported footage from a security camera showed a burglary. Items, including a revolver, Taser and a speed clip, were taken from the family’s car. Suspects arrived and departed in a white Lexus and Chevy.

1000 block of Trailridge Place — On June 14, in the evening, a man reported the theft of $80 from his home.

100 block of Perimeter Center — Overnight into June 15, someone entered a residence and took a TV and gaming console.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

1900 block of Peachford Road — On June 11, in the evening, a woman briefly left her car unattended and, upon her return, found it ransacked.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On June 12, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting at a discount retailer.

4700 block of Ashford- Dunwoody Road — On June 12, in the afternoon, someone tried to steal two computer mice from a superstore.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 12, in the afternoon, two teenage girls were arrested at a department store for trying to shoplift and providing false representations of their identity.

4500 Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 13, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift clothes from a department store.

4700 block of Olde Village Lane — On June 13, in the morning, a man discovered his backpack containing his laptop was missing from his car.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On June 13, in the evening, a man reported that his bag was stolen from his car. It contained a money clip, iPad, MacBook Pro and a watch.

4400 block of Pineridge Circle — On June 14, in the morning, a woman saw that someone pried open her Mustang.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 14, in the afternoon, a camera, leaf blower and suitcase were stolen from a store.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On June 17, in the morning, a woman reported that someone entered her car and took her wallet, containing $32. The incident occurred June 15 or June 16.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 15, in the afternoon, a teenage girl was arrested and accused of attempting to shoplift from a department store.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 15, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting at a department and providing false representations. He was accused of trying to take a watch and a pair of sunglasses.

4000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 16, overnight, 11 necklaces were taken from an office.

2400 block of Mount Vernon Road — On June 16, in the afternoon, a man reported the theft of his political yard signs. The suspect was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct and larceny.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On June 16, in the evening, a woman reported her purse, containing several credit cards, was missing, resulting in credit fraud.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 16, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal several watches and socks from a department store.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On June 16, in the evening, two women were arrested and accused of trying to shoplift from a discount retailer.

1700 block of Potomac Road — On June 18, in the afternoon, a TV was reported stolen.

600 block of Ashwood Parkway — On June 18, in the evening, two bundles of cash totaling $7,000 were reported stolen from a restaurant.

Assault

12400 block of Madison Drive — On June 11, in the morning, a non-violent domestic dispute was called in.

5400 block of Bunky Way — On June 11, at night, officers responded to a domestic dispute.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On June 12, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault charges involving a weapon.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On June 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery and criminal trespass following a domestic dispute.

300 block of Perimeter C enter — On June 15, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On June 17, in the early morning, officers responded to a non-violent verbal dispute that occurred.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On June 18, in the morning, officers responded to a domestic dispute.

Arrests

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On June 11, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and violating open container laws.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On June 11 in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass following a damage to property call. In the evening of June 11, officers investigated a residence on the same block for illegal narcotics. A man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

I-285/ Peachtree Road — On June 11, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of speeding and reckless driving.

I-285/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road —On June 11, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license and speeding.

2500 block of Stonington Road — On June 12, in the morning, a man was arrested following a traffic stop and accused of driving while unlicensed and failing to obey traffic control devices.

4400 block of Tilly Mill Road — On June 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of harassing communications charges.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On June 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated stalking.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On June 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of providing false representations to police.

I-285/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On June 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of begging and soliciting and providing false representations to an officer.

300 block of Azalea Garden Drive — On June 13, after midnight, officers responded to a call about people hanging out on the roof of an apartment complex. A man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 13, after midnight, officers responding to a fight call placed the two parties under arrest and accused them of disorderly conduct.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On June 14, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license and following too closely after rear-ending another driver.

300 block of Perimeter Center — On June 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency. A woman accompanying him was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct and of obstruction.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Perimeter Center — On June 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On June 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of strong-arm rape.

1000 block of Potomac Road — On June 16, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of sexual assault offenses.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On June 16, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed, switching or having fraudulent plates and driving without insurance.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 17, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 17, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession and solicitation.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On June 17, in morning, a man who was sought in connection with three different warrants was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

4300 block of Peachtree Road — On June 17, in the afternoon, officers visited a gas station in response to a disorderly drunk person call. The man was arrested and accused of being disorderly and drinking in public.

I-285/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On June 18, in the early morning, a man involved in a rear-end collision with another vehicle was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.

Other Incidents

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On June 11, in the evening, a victim of impersonation fraud notified police of the incident, which occurred earlier in the afternoon.

I-285 EB/ Peachtree Road — On June 12, in the evening, a man reported a hit-and run accident.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On June 13, in the afternoon, a man received citations accusing him of violating his duty to be a responsible owner, duty to restrain his animal, and to procure a required collar tag.

10300 block of Madison Drive — On June 13, in the evening, a victim of fraud reported the incident to police.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On June 15, in the afternoon, a woman driving a Volkswagen Jetta reportedly hit another car while pulling out of an apartment complex and then left.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On June 16, in the morning, a woman complained about the windshield of her car being broken out.

2400 block of Jett Ferry Road — On June 16, in the evening, restaurant employees reported they had been receiving harassing phone calls.

I-285/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 17, in the evening, a man received two citations accusing him of having an expired tag and being in possession of marijuana

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 18, in the morning, a 20-year-old woman was cited and released on an accusation of driving under the influence of alcohol.