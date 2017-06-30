Officials fear tax assessment freeze may not hold up

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners’ June 21 vote to freeze residential property values at 2016 levels may not survive a potential legal challenge from the state Department of Revenue, some officials fear.

State Rep. Deborah Silcox, whose District 52 includes parts of Sandy Springs and Buckhead, said she is “very concerned” that action will not hold up in court, due to the uneven application of the freeze to only residential, and not commercial, properties.

State Rep. Wendell Willard (R-Sandy Springs) previously said another potential weakness is that the commissioners’ freeze was based on an obscure 1881 law that might prove to have been overruled by later cases.

Both representatives advised residents who question their 2017 assessments to submit appeals. Appeals can be submitted in person or online until July 10.