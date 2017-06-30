Sandy Springs Police blotter, June 3-13

Capt. Steve Rose of the Sandy Springs Police Department provided the following information from the department’s records. The following incidents and arrests represent some, but not all, of the reports filed with Sandy Springs police between June 3 and 13.

Robbery

8300 block of Roswell Road — On June 10, a 38-year-old woman reported she was walking to the grocery store on Northridge when a man whom she recognized, but whose name she didn’t know, approached her from behind. She said he told her he would hurt her and then snatched her Louis Vuitton wallet from her wrist. The suspect then said, “I should shoot you.” He gave the impression he had a gun in his pocket. She told the officer that she heard a bystander call the suspect “Taz.” She was not injured in the incident.

Burglary

5600 block of Roswell Road — On June 3, the resident said that between 5 p.m. and about 11:30 p.m., someone entered the apartment through a bedroom window and took several items.

3700 block of Sandalwood Drive — On June 4, the resident said between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. the following morning, someone entered the apartment while the residents were out of town. The entry point was unclear, however an unlocked door was found. The resident said the door was locked when he left. Two laptops, and other personal items are missing.

Cedar Run — On June 4, the resident said sometime overnight, someone entered and went through the apartment. A safe is missing.

900 block of Preston Woods Trail — On June 5, the maintenance staff noticed a deadbolt had been removed from an apartment, so they called the police. The officer checked the apartment and it appeared that a TV had been taken. The resident was believed to be out of town.

5000 block of Long Island Drive — On June 5, the construction manager reported a Kitchen Aid, 48-inch Pro range, valued at just over $7,000, was stolen from a construction site.

4500 block of Roswell Road — On June 6, the manager of a bagel store reported someone entered the store June 4 through a back door and disarmed the alarm. The intruder proceeded to the office and took just under $1,000 from the safe. Video captured the suspect’s actions and showed the person was dressed in black and apparently knew exactly where to go.

8600 block of Roberts Drive — On June 9, officers responding to an open door call found that a dead bolt to an apartment door had been taken apart. Two Samsung TVs, seven pairs of “expensive” shoes, slippers and some luggage are missing. The resident’s roommate is missing a Michael Kors watch and Beats by Dr. Dre headphones.

200 block of Northwood Drive — On June 10, sometime between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., someone entered an abandoned restaurant building by breaking the front glass door. The complainant said several expensive pieces of equipment remained in the building.

1200 block of Winding Creek Trail — On June 12, the resident said she left home around 10 a.m. and returned at 10:20 a.m. to find a man and woman inside her home. She noted a blue Honda CR-V as well. As she approached the house, she called out, and the man and woman fled to the CR-V and then left. It appeared two Apple desktops were stolen. Just around the corner on Bridgewater Drive, it appeared someone attempted to force entry to the home, but was unsuccessful. We think it is the same pair.

6400 block of Barfield Road — Overnight into June 13, someone stole tools from a construction site. The suspect(s) drilled out the locks on the gang boxes to access the tools. On June 6, a construction employee reported that a welding machine, valued at $4,500, had been taken from the same construction site sometime during the night.

Theft

8100 block of Colquitt Road — On June 3, the resident said sometime overnight, someone stole his Nissan Maxima from an apartment parking lot.

900 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On June 5, the complainant said someone stole her Samsung Tablet from her workplace between noon and 12:30 p.m. on June 2.

5500 block of Roswell Road — On June 5, a 42-year-old man reported that someone entered his locked gym locker and took $552 from his wallet and $200 from another wallet. The thefts occurred between 10 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

6600 block of Roswell Road — On June 8, a 24-year-old man reported that his locker was entered and his wallet taken from a backpack. His ID, debit card, and $15 cash were contained in the wallet. The thief also entered his car, but it appeared nothing was taken from it.

3000 block of Greenwood Close – On June 10, a witness reported seeing a man park in front of a mailbox. He then reached out through the car window and removed the contents of the mailbox.

200 block of Hammond Drive — A 40-year-old woman reported that someone stole $80 from her purse while she took a yoga class.

6200 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On June 12, a 54-year-old man reported that sometime between June 8 and 11, he had been staying at a hotel after arriving from India. He noticed some things out of order in the hotel room, such as towels on the floor and a broken bathroom faucet. He soon realized that someone had stolen more than $4,000 from a suitcase. He is not sure where or when the theft occurred, as it may have very well been stolen during transit.

6600 block of Roswell Road — On June 11, a man reported his wallet was taken at some point after 2 p.m. He received an alert later that night, informing him someone used one of his credit cards at a fast-food restaurant on Cleveland Avenue. Another attempt, which was declined, was made in Atlanta.

7000 block of Janann Way — On June 11, a resident reported the theft of July Fourth decorations from his mailbox while he was out of town.

6100 block of Roswell Road — On June 11, a 56-year-old woman reported someone stole her purse sometime between 7 and 9 p.m. She told the officer she was inside a restaurant with her husband. At some point, she realized her purse was gone. The purse contained her wallet, ID, cash and other items.

6200 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On June 11, a 47-year-old woman reported her car was taken the day before, around 3 a.m. The car had been parked at the leasing office all evening. She has LoJack on the car and the area was under video surveillance.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On June 13, a 22-year-old woman said she left her wallet in the bathroom stall while she exited to use the phone. On return, the wallet was gone. She said only one other woman came into the bathroom while she was on the phone. She did not know who the other woman was.

Thefts from Vehicles

Between June 4 and June 13 there were 12 thefts from vehicles.

Arrests

5800 block of Roswell Road — On June 3, two men were arrested after attempting to elude a patrol car during a traffic stop. The two drove at high speeds for a short distance before the suspects pulled into a parking lot, where the patrol car cornered them. The two got out of the car and ran but were quickly secured. Officers found a small amount of marijuana in the car. One of the suspects was wanted in Roswell for arson. The other had been arrested in Sandy Springs for driving without a license.

The driver said the driver fled on foot, until he was informed the officer never lost sight of the car. He later told the officer he fled due to his fear of deportation. The two were jailed on numerous charges, including no license; failure to obey traffic control devices; fleeing and eluding; no insurance; open container; suspended registration; reckless driving; disorderly conduct; and giving false information to police.

7300 block of Roswell Road — On June 3, a man was arrested following a traffic stop. The man was wanted in Atlanta for failing to appear on traffic charges.

I-285 and Roswell Road — On June 3, a traffic-unit officer stopped a car just after 2 a.m., after the officer saw the man texting while driving. When he approached the driver, he smelled alcohol right about the time he saw a case of beer in the rear seat. The driver said he was on the way to Marietta, which, unfortunately for him, was in the opposite direction of where he was driving. He was later arrested for DUI.

1100 block of Kingston Drive — On June 3, a woman called the police reporting that a man with a bike was in her back yard. The officer spotted the man minutes later and spoke to him. The man said he was homeless and had no ID, but gave the officer his correct name and date of birth. The computer showed he was wanted for failing to appear in Clayton County. He was arrested.

Roswell Road/Tahoma Drive — On June 3, an officer stopped after seeing a car on the side of Roswell Road with its hazard lights on. The driver was later arrested after the officer learned that she was wanted in Fulton County on fraud charges.

Ga. 400/Northridge Road — On June 3, during an accident investigation, the patrol officer arrested and accused a person of DUI after detecting alcohol on him.

5400 block of Glenridge Drive — On June 4, a patrol car officer reported that just after midnight, he was on Glenridge Drive, when a Mercedes passed him. He noted the Mercedes had a flat tire but continued on the roadway. He stopped the car and spoke to the driver. The Georgia Crime Information Center computer showed the driver was wanted by Georgia Southern University police for burglary, and wanted in Brookhaven for loitering and prowling. In addition, the driver had a Class D license prohibiting driving after midnight. He was arrested.

7100 block of Roswell Road — On June 4, a patrol officer conducted a traffic stop just after midnight. The driver had no license and smelled of alcohol. The driver was later arrested and accused of DUI.

200 block of Northwood Drive — On June 5, a 2:30 p.m. 911 call on a suspicious person and vehicle was made on a Nissan Pathfinder near an apartment building on Northwood Drive. The caller said people in the car were smoking marijuana. The officer found it and the people and spoke to them. He smelled marijuana and the driver confirmed he had some on him. Later, the officer found a mason jar with marijuana, some baggies and a scale, indicating that the suspect had intentions of selling or otherwise distributing it. The suspect had a SSPD warrant against him for failing to appear last year. He was later arrested.

8300 block of Roswell Road — On June 6, cops were called to a shoplifting in progress at a store. The suspect was seen on video concealing a bottle of Bud Light in his pants and then trying to leave. When police arrived, they found two people “actively wrestling” on the ground in front of the store. The suspect had a couple of unexplained bruises and some swelling on his head. A witness said while one employee held him, another kicked him. The suspect said he did not want to pursue a complaint because he was in the wrong in the first place. He was charged with shoplifting.

6100 block of Mountain Brook Lane — On June 12, cops were called just after 9 a.m. to check on a person who appeared passed out behind the wheel of a Nissan Pathfinder. They located and woke a man inside the car. The Georgia Crime Information Center computer showed he was wanted in Atlanta on traffic charges. In addition, several prescription pills were found on him and not in his name. He was later transferred to Atlanta’s jail.

5900 block of Roswell Road — On June 12, three men entered a home goods discount store and stole items that they later attempted to return for a refund. The manager of the store observed them and knew they were returning stolen items, so she called the police, who arrived as one of the suspects was attempting to get a refund. They were later arrested and jailed for shoplifting the store’s items.

5600 block of Roswell Road — On June 13, police were called in reference to a forgery in progress at a bank. They arrived and detained a man who was attempting to cash a check for $1,236. The man said a woman he worked for, but could not name, gave him the check. He said he took the bus to Sandy Springs even though he is staying in Cobb County, where he could have used another, more convenient location. He was arrested.

300 block of Northridge Road — On June 13, following a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m., an officer noted the smell of marijuana in a car. A K-9 unit was requested, and the dog alerted on the rear of the car. A number of Mason jars containing marijuana, a couple of digital scales, and marijuana wrapped in clear plastic bags were enough to convince them this dude was small-time dealer, but a dealer nonetheless. To accompany the marijuana, officers located 37 tabs of MDMA (Ecstasy). Just over $1,400 cash was taken as evidence as well. He was charged with selling MDMA, selling marijuana, in possession of Hydrocodone, and a couple of traffic violations.

Other Things

5900 block of Roswell Road — On June 4, a 63-year-old man reported that he attended a movie that ended just before midnight. He said he and his girlfriend were the only two in the theater at that time. After he left, he realized that he left his wallet in the cup holder, but when he returned, the theater was closed. The following morning his bank informed him his bankcard was used at 6 a.m. at a Sandy Springs gas station for $41, and later in Lithia Springs at a discount department store for $84. Other charges were made on the card in Lithia Springs and Atlanta. The theater staff said a cleaning crew comes in each night after closing.

Highland Valley Court — On June 5, a resident said she received multiple pieces of mail denying her credit card applications. The cards were applied for in her previous, married name. The applications were made between May 19 and 21. There were other letters of verification on even more credit card applications. She then froze her accounts, but some purchases were made totaling around $12,000. The charges were all made in Huntsville, Ala.

Dalrymple Road — On June 6, a 45-year-old woman reported that about April 20, she responded to an advertisement for replacement windows with a company called Premier Windows. She met with a man named Leo Flores and signed a contract. She gave him a check for $2,850, which was cashed the following day. She was later told there were problems with delivery and it would take six weeks to get them in. She waited until late May and then contacted the company, reaching no one. The website had been pulled down and the phone numbers were no longer active. She drove to the address to find that it was residential. The occupants had no knowledge of Premier Windows.

7300 block of Roswell Road — On June 7, the manager of a drug store called police about 7 a.m. to report that a woman came into the store wanting to buy three gift cards for $500 each, using three different credit cards. The woman produced a paper temporary ID with a name not matching the credit cards. An employee declined to make the sale, which was briefly argued by the suspect. The employee noticed that a man came inside the store briefly, and then left. The woman left at that time as well, got into the same car as the man. The car was driven by a third person. Later, another employee told the complainant that the same woman came in with a plastic ID, matching a credit card, to make a purchase.

6000 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On June 7, an employee of a medical office said she received an email from who she assumed was the doctor she communicates with daily. The writing and context led her to believe the email was from that doctor. The email requested funds to handle a past-due account in the amount of $18,055. The money was later wired to a Bank of America account in Chicago. She then found that the email was fraudulent.

6300 block of Powers Ferry Road — On June 10, a bouncer at a nude dance club said a group of two men and two women were in the club and getting rowdy. They were warned several times to cool it but apparently chose to ignore the warnings. Finally, the bouncer said it was time to go, causing a disruption and eventually, a beer bucket to the bouncer’s head. The offenders then left. An ID for one of the suspects was obtained through the copy of a driver’s license, left to accompany the tab.

On June 10, a 54-year-old woman reported American Express contacted her regarding someone who attempted to open an account. The name on the attempt was Jamie Ballard. She believes it is the same person who filed taxes in her name in February. In addition, two attempts were made to open credit in her name in Florida and Maryland. Her email provider, AT&T, informed her that email account was changed to a name similar to that on the AMEX attempt. The mailman stopped her, informing her that a Jamie Ballard made a physical hold on her mail. She believes that she clicked on spam email at work and this began the chain of events.

On June 10, a 24-year-old woman reported someone made three unauthorized transactions on her account at a furniture store. The transactions totaled just over $1,400.

5800 block of Glenridge Drive — On June 13, an employee of a real estate company reported it was the victim of a fraudulent transaction in the amount of just more than $40,000. An email was received from an existing property owner, requesting funds for renovations on a property in Fayetteville. The money was request was that the funds be wired to the contractor’s bank account in Louisville, Ky. The cash was wired May 30. Several days later, they were notified that the transfer was suspicious because the funds were immediately wired to an overseas account. They then learned that the actual customer had not requested the funds.